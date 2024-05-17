Adam Mac's 'Disco Cowboy' ACM Appearance Draws Cheers (and Jeers) From Country Music Fans

Music artist Adam Mac strutted on the red carpet at the 2024 ACM awards, dubbed the "Disco Cowboy" by the event. "This Disco Cowboy" has arrived", the ACM Award's X account wrote alongside a couple of snaps of Mac appearing at the event. Grinning ear to ear, Mac looked something like an acid-tripped Jon Voight from Midnight Cowboy. Mac rocked a cowboy hat, bolo tie, and a fringed tan velvet suit.
This "Disco Cowboy" has arrived ?? #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/TAzPuA5U2Q
— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 16, 2024
Of course, the ACM Awards are referring to Mac's hit, "Disco Cowboy." The artist managed to get a wide range of reactions from Country Music fans on social media.
In fairness, Mac's "Disco Cowboy" certainly isn't your traditional Country Music track. It's essentially dance club music gleefully infused with Nashville swagger. Still, Mac's singing voice does have some twang to it. It's clear that artists like Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney who cut their teeth in the 90s influenced his sound.
Adam Mac's 'Disco Cowboy' ACM Awards Appearance Isn't the First Time Fans Questioned the Artist
Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Adam Mac has courted controversy simply for being himself.
In September, he announced on TikTok that he stepped down from his headlining spot at Kentucky's Tobacco Festival because of folks questioning his sexuality.
"The last 24 hours have been a bit of a whirlwind," Mac said in his video at the time. "As some of you may know, the Chamber of Commerce for Russellville, Kentucky, where I'm from, announced earlier this week that I would be headlining the annual Tobacco Festival."
The singer detailed a call from a festival board member that rubbed them the wrong way. According to Mac, the board member said "there were some board members and some people in town who had some questions about what kind of performance I would be putting on at the Tobacco Festival. She wanted to ensure that I would not be promoting homosexuality or sexuality in a family-friendly environment."
The artist expressed surprise at the backlash for being a gay headliner at a festival in his hometown, where he lived for 21 years. Despite some residents' anger and plans to protest his performance, he emphasized their right to dissent but found the situation disheartening.
Mac disclosed he was unsure about performing at the festival but ultimately canceled his appearance.
"I'm really sad about it," he admitted. "I really, really wanted to be there."