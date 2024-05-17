Adam Mac's 'Disco Cowboy' ACM Appearance Draws Cheers (and Jeers) From Country Music Fans

Music artist Adam Mac strutted on the red carpet at the 2024 ACM awards, dubbed the "Disco Cowboy" by the event. "This Disco Cowboy" has arrived", the ACM Award's X account wrote alongside a couple of snaps of Mac appearing at the event. Grinning ear to ear, Mac looked something like an acid-tripped Jon Voight from Midnight Cowboy. Mac rocked a cowboy hat, bolo tie, and a fringed tan velvet suit.

Of course, the ACM Awards are referring to Mac's hit, "Disco Cowboy." The artist managed to get a wide range of reactions from Country Music fans on social media.

"Yikes. Just watched the first 30 seconds of his music video," one fan wrote on Facebook . "Hard pass. And this is definitely not Country.... Like at all," they added. "Glad this Disco Cowboy wasn't on when I watched [the awards]. It would've turned me against country forever", a second AMC viewer added. However, many fans loved that Country Music continues to push boundaries.

"Artists are crossing over and challenging the old order," one fan pointed out. "Post Malone is everywhere and he is the tip of the spear. Jelly is also pushing limits. I'm old and I think it's very exciting," they added. "Country is more inclusive these days and I love the new energy," another fan agreed.

In fairness, Mac's "Disco Cowboy" certainly isn't your traditional Country Music track. It's essentially dance club music gleefully infused with Nashville swagger. Still, Mac's singing voice does have some twang to it. It's clear that artists like Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney who cut their teeth in the 90s influenced his sound.

Adam Mac's 'Disco Cowboy' ACM Awards Appearance Isn't the First Time Fans Questioned the Artist

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Adam Mac has courted controversy simply for being himself.

In September, he announced on TikTok that he stepped down from his headlining spot at Kentucky's Tobacco Festival because of folks questioning his sexuality.

"The last 24 hours have been a bit of a whirlwind," Mac said in his video at the time. "As some of you may know, the Chamber of Commerce for Russellville, Kentucky, where I'm from, announced earlier this week that I would be headlining the annual Tobacco Festival."

The singer detailed a call from a festival board member that rubbed them the wrong way. According to Mac, the board member said "there were some board members and some people in town who had some questions about what kind of performance I would be putting on at the Tobacco Festival. She wanted to ensure that I would not be promoting homosexuality or sexuality in a family-friendly environment."

The artist expressed surprise at the backlash for being a gay headliner at a festival in his hometown, where he lived for 21 years. Despite some residents' anger and plans to protest his performance, he emphasized their right to dissent but found the situation disheartening.

Mac disclosed he was unsure about performing at the festival but ultimately canceled his appearance.

"I'm really sad about it," he admitted. "I really, really wanted to be there."