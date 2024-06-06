Adam Levine Breaks Silence On 'The Voice' Return: "I'm Back"

Unless you're living under a rock, then you probably saw that Adam Levine is returning to The Voice. The singer will return for Season 27 after several years away from the show.

Levine is breaking his silence about his return. He says he's back for Season 27 and "well rested" and "ready to go." At first he appeared a bit apprehensive, saying, "I'm a little nervous." He then cracked a smile and said, "I'm not nervous." Levine is already bringing his usual ego to the proceedings. He has a warning for his fellow coaches, "Team Adam is back. I feel bad for other teams. Let's go."

Adam Levine Talks Leaving 'The Voice'

Levine seems energized and excited to be back. Truthfully, he never hated his time on the show. He quite enjoyed being a part of The Voice. "After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself, 'There's some magic here. Something is definitely happening,'" he wrote. "I am truly honored to have been a part of something I'll always cherish for the rest of my life."

However, Levine started feeling burnt out by repeat seasons on the show. He finally reached a point where fans noticed he was checked out, and he needed a break from the show. He wanted to focus on his own family.

He said, "I do miss it, but I also don't miss how much I had to work. I was just constantly working for so many years. Very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that. But to be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new, young family and have the greatest time ever — now I'm just a stay-at-home dad. I stay home and do very little."

