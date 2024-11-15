Actress Jenny Mollen Garners Backlash For Getting On Plane With Head Full Of Lice

Well, this is gross. Actress Jenny Mollen is getting a bit of heat for going out in public while having a head full of lice. Not just out in public, but she got on a five-hour flight.

Mollen, who is married to Jason Biggs, took to social media to share a video of herself on the plane. In the video, Mollen said that she thought she was having early menopause symptoms. But instead, she realized that she had lice.

It's a shocking admission made worse by the fact that she's on a plan. A passenger seemed to glance over at the actor in shock. Mollen had her head wrapped in plastic. But I'm not sure that is enough to stop lice from spreading.

"I can't even deal. This is insane," she said to the camera while sitting on the plane. "I've never had lice in my life. I don't know what to do."

"I've been itching for two weeks, so they've been living on me for two weeks," Mollen added.

Fans Were Shocked Over Jenny Mollen

Fans were shocked by Mollen's admission. "Wow. Are you kidding me? You got on a plane with lice?" one concerned user reacted to the post.

"That's disgusting. You're going to spread that all over the plane," a second grossed-out person commented. "You should be ashamed of yourself and your [sic] doing a video laughing about it.???."

"Well I certainly would not be on a plane with untreated lice announcing it . Not cool," another wrote. Yet another wrote, "Could you imagine paying for first class to get lice? I'm shook."

In a second video, she detailed that she was getting treated for her lice. She said that she didn't know that she had lice until she was already on the plane. But where did the plastic wrap come from then? That's certainly a hole in her story.

"I thought that I was going into pre-menopause," she explained. She also said that Jason Biggs and their sons had lice as well. The entire family got treated.