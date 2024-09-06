'General Hospital' Star Details Health Struggles And Debilitating Illness

Emma Samms has been a fan favorite on the daytime soap General Hospital since the 1980s. It's hard to grasp that this lovely TV sweetheart and scene stealer started on the beloved drama so long ago. Samms is now coming forward to discuss her challenging battle with long COVID and the difficulties she has faced because of it.

She has faced her health situation with characteristic grace and determination. Let's learn more about what Emma Samms has gone through and what she believes her future holds.

Emma Samms Says She Has Dealt With Long COVID For Over Four Years

She Acknowledges That Doctors Are Still Perplexed By The Condition

There is apparently no quick fix for the symptoms of long COVID. It is still puzzling to medical professionals. Per justjared.com via Variety, Samms said "I've been like this now for four and a half years nearly, and it's baffling to not just the people who have it, but it's baffling to the doctors. They are some very smart people who are investigating and studying it and doing research, but all they keep finding is more and more damage that COVID has done to people's bodies."

Samms added that she has heart-related after-affects from the illness. "I got some really good scans done and they found that at some point I had had myocarditis, which has scarred my heart."

Emma Samms Made Her Comeback To 'GH' In The Role Of Holly Sutton This Week

It's The First Time Samms Has Been On The Drama Since Last Year

Emma Samms praised the folks at GH for making her return much easier. "If it wasn't for the fact that people at General Hospital are so understanding of it and accommodating, I would not be able to work like I do. When I'm back in the U.K., and anytime I'm not on the set, I have to lie down, I have to put my feet up. I have something called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, so if I stand too long, I keel over. So the only cure, or the only thing that makes you feel a bit better, is to lie down flat."

Emma, we are delighted you are back on our small screens again! Good luck and be well!