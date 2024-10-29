Active Shooter At Four Seasons Hotel In Atlanta - All Confirmed Details

Reports are surfacing about the presence of an active shooter at the posh Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. The shooter was mentioned on Everything Georgia on X. Commenters wrote that a suspect was allegedly apprehended at 4:35 pm EST.

Videos by Wide Open Country

NBC News is also reporting that a person is in custody.

A shelter in place order has reportedly been lifted. People were advised to avoid the area while the investigation is being conducted.

Law enforcement had set up a perimeter around the hotel.

A video posted on X showed someone throwing things out of what appeared to be an upper floor of the hotel. Whether this was the suspect is unclear.

As of this writing, there is no information is available about injuries or casualties inside or outside of the hotel.

The suspect's name has not yet been released. No motive for the shooting has been announced.

(Developing story)