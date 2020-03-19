'Our Country': TV Special Featuring Acoustic Performances by Country Artists to Air This April

Although the ACM Awards got moved to September, the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions will keep their April 5 time slot on CBS for ACM Presents: Our Country, a series of acoustic performances from top country stars' homes.

"Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned," Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, shared in a statement.

Whiteside went on to describe the ACM special as a way for "fans to connect with their favorite country artists and to relive some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes."

As referenced by Whiteside, the two-hour special will feature both performances by stars, likely recorded at home for the sake of social distancing, and clips from the ACM Awards' 55-year history.

"Music has always served as a powerful form of hope and solidarity during challenging times," said Amy Thurlow, the president of Dick Clark Productions, in a press release. "It's our privilege to offer audiences an uplifting message through music as well as a look back at some of the best moments in ACM Awards history."

No country singers have been announced for the TV special, but the event sounds like a worthy platform for not just planned ACM host and A-list Nashville star Keith Urban but also 2020's Entertainer of the Year nominees: Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and an old hand at online concerts, Luke Combs.

The postponement of the Las Vegas-based ACM Awards came in reaction to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.