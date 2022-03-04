Parker McCollum + Lainey Wilson Win ACM New Artist of the Year Awards

Miranda Lambert shared huge news Friday (March 4) on behalf of the Academy of Country Music (ACM) with Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson. The rising Nashville stars won the 2022 ACM awards for New Male Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year.

Austin-based McCollum's current single "To Be Loved by You" currently resides in the Top 5. It's from his breakthrough 2021 release Gold Chain Cowboy. Lambert, a fellow Texas native, broke the news via video chat to McCollum while he was visiting his mother's house.

McCollum won over Elvie Shane, Walker Hayes, Hardy and Ryan Hurd. He joins an exclusive club of past winners which includes Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton.

On Monday night (March 7), Wilson will vie for a second ACM trophy: Song of the Year for "Things a Man Oughta Know."

"If there's anybody that understands the freaking blood, sweat and tears, it's you," Wilson told Lambert as both fought back tears.

Wilson edged out fellow nominees Priscilla Block, Tenille Arts, Lily Rose and Caitlyn Smith. The award's been won in recent years by future stars Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini and Ashley McBryde.

Both McCollum and Wilson will perform during Monday night's broadcast. Additional performers include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Chris Young (featuring Mitchell Tenpenny), Dolly Parton (featuring Kelsea Ballerini), Breland (featuring Thomas Rhett) and the duo of McBryde and Carly Pearce.

As for Lambert, she's in the running for Female Artist of the Year (along with McBryde, Morris, Pearce and Gabby Barrett) and Entertainer of the Year (along with Stapleton, Combs, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church).

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards) take place on Mon., March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The show airs exclusively on Amazon Prime starting at 8 p.m. EST. It will be co-hosted by Barrett, Parton and Jimmie Allen. Check Wide Open Country for full coverage before, during and after the broadcast.

