ACM Awards Viewers Roast Gwen Stefani For Wild Outfit Choice: "Getting Cabbage Vibes"

Gwen Stefani went with a bold outfit choice for her ACM Awards performance with Blake Shelton. While fortune and fashion favors the bold, viewers poked fun at the artist.

Stefani wore a giant purple iris flower dress while singing "Purple Irises" with Shelton. I can see what she was going for with the outfit choice, but perhaps a more subtle approach may have played better. Stefani was literally a flower in the center of stage. One person wrote, "She is wearing this maybe over the top purple outfit. At least it goes with the song as she has a huge flower on the front. Poppy song." Another person wrote, "Hmmmm... getting cabbage vibes..."

They weren't all haters either. Some people favored the outfit. One wrote, "Your purple fit is LIF." Another wrote, "Gwen was dressed as a Purple Iris while singing 'Purple Irises' with Blake and I am loving this so crazy much!!!"

Gwen Stefani Addresses Rumors

Perhaps, it's karmic retribution. Earlier in the day, some Stefani fans called out Miranda Lambert for allegedly copying the singer's look. Now, Stefani finds herself on the other end of the roasting. Of course, it's very unlikely that she will actually care. Stefani has made it clear that she doesn't hold much stock to what people think.

Previously, she addressed all those tabloid rumors that she was divorcing Shelton. She said they were all lies and that no one should speculate on their marriage. "When you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship—I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," she told NYLON. "It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is..."

It's good to see Gwen Stefani shining on-stage. She's admitted to having some insecurities as she got older.

"I had been going through those times where you're questioning: 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'" she continued. "In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid."