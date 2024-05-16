ACM Awards Is Inviting Its First K-Pop Band To The Show

P1Harmony, a South Korean boy band, is confirmed to be making an appearance at tonight's Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards event. Confirmed via X (formerly known as Twitter), the group made their attendance known — to the elation of their fans.

To be clear, there are a lot of technicalities at play. Nobody said P1Harmony was performing. As far as the "language" goes, they're going to be on the red carpet. As of this writing, that appears to be the extent of their contributions. However, it would be a terrible waste to have them there and not perform, wouldn't it?

P1Harmony yeehaww era? is not in my bingo list pic.twitter.com/TpviiKdWiJ — ε⁠(⁠ ⁠՞⁠ਊ⁠ ⁠՞)っKodakk_♡ (@Plusle_ID) May 16, 2024

Referring to one's "Yeehaw Era" is amazing. I don't know if that's quite the move for P1Harmony, but who knows? Perhaps they could be looking to enter the Yeehaw business! Personally, I think it's cool! I'm no hardcore Country Boy(TM) by any means, but it seems like a fun little moment in the ACM Awards' storied history. It's not like they're invading WWE style with intentions to turn the ACM Awards into a K-Pop showcase.

But you'd think that's exactly what's going to happen if you ask the internet.

P1Harmony's ACM Awards Appearance And What It Means

I'm warning you, internet. I don't want any funny business. Your critiques will go as far as "BUT IT'S A COUNTRY SHOW!" and will not enter darker, more distressing waters.

why is piwon walking the red carpet for ACM?? like obv i’m super happy for them but ACM literally stands for “Academy of Country Music” ?? PIWON DOES NOT DO COUNTRY MUSIC??? ?? — gender beomgyu is seeing piwon ! (@gyusphoria) May 16, 2024

Okay. We're off to a good start. If they're merely attending, I don't think it's that big a deal. It's telling that the official ACM Awards X account hasn't mentioned P1Harmony in any way, shape, or form. But what do I know, I'm just some weirdo on the internet. Maybe it's not that deep. ...Or maybe it is.

‼️ @PostMalone HAS ENTERED THE BUILDING ‼️ You won't want to miss his performance LIVE tomorrow on @PrimeVideo! pic.twitter.com/LPvAZizXem — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 16, 2024

...Actually, wait a minute. Whoa, whoa, whoa. Is Post Malone "Country"? Nobody seems upset that Post Malone is going to be performing at the ACM Awards!

Post Malone is one of us (via IG/ ransomrhodes) pic.twitter.com/DZUZ9vrEha — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 16, 2024

Is it because he's rocking the look and knows some country songs? I know he's dabbled in the genre in his music, but I don't know. Doesn't seem very "Country" to me. Is "Country" a vibe? A set of clothes? Riding a horse? Drinking beer? How does one become "Country" enough to attend the ACM Awards and not have people jump down their throats?

I suppose I'll never know.