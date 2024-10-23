Accused Georgia School Shooter Colt Gray Pleads Not Guilty

Colt Gray allegedly entered Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, and shot two students and two teachers on September 4, 2024. Charged for the murders of the victims, for injuring others, and for firing at many others present in the high school, Gray pleaded not guilty. He is now demanding a jury trial.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Allegedly, Colin Gray entered Apalachee High School and smuggled a rifle in his backpack. He later started shooting at students and staff members. The incident claimed the lives of teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, and 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo.

Following the tragic high school shooting, police arrested Gray. A Barrow County grand jury later indicted Gray on 55 counts. These include the four murders, 25 counts of aggravated assault, and multiple cruelty to children counts.

Originally scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on November 21, Colt Gray decided to waive his arraignment and entered the not-guilty written plea according to Atlanta News First. Alfonso Kraft Jr., Gray's appointed public defender, filed the document at Barrow County Superior Court on Tuesday, October 22. According to Kraft, Gray demands a jury trial.

Father Of The Alleged Shooter, Indicted

Police also arrested his father, Colin Gray, and a grand jury indicted him for second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. Colin had purchased the firearm used in the shooting and gifted it to his son on Christmas. He was further charged with reckless conduct. Reportedly, Colin Gray gave the gun to Colt knowing that his son was a threat.

Colin Gray still awaits his arraignment hearing on November 21 and has not entered a plea like his son. It is the first time in history that authorities have charged the parent of an alleged shooter with murder. His defense attorneys are willing to challenge the charges.

Colt Gray is currently being held at a detention center in Gainesville. His father, Colin, is being held at Barrow County Jail. Colt faces a life imprisonment conviction without the possibility of parole if found guilty. His father, on the other hand, could face up to 180 years in prison if found guilty of his charges.