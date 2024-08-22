AC Unit Falls On Two Hugging Teens Crushing Them

A terrible tragedy took place over in India. Per the Times of India, an air conditioning unit fell from the second story of an apartment building near the Karol Bagh area. Two teenagers were hugging down below, and tragically, the massive AC unit fell onto them. They were both quickly rushed to the hospital. One, unfortunately, didn't survive the impact. The other is currently fighting for his life in the hospital in critical condition.

The local police have started an investigation into the matter for possible negligence and endangerment. A video of the incident is circulating online, showing the two teens just before the AC unit falls. One is on a scooter, ready to leave, and the other goes over to hug them. The impact is sudden as people surround the pair.

An AC Unit Comes Crashing Down On Two Teenagers

This bizarre, unfortunate incident wouldn't be the first over the past week. Per PEOPLE, 20-year-old Autumn McClure died in her boyfriend's car in Georgia. McClure was sitting in the passenger seat while the pair dropped her younger brother off at daycare. Suddenly, a brake caliper flew through the windshield, killing McClure "almost instantly."

According to a GoFundMe page for McClure's funeral arrangements, "a brake drum flew out the back of someone's truck, went through the windshield, and stuck her in the chest/neck."

Simone Matherly, McClure's sister, remembered her sibling fondly in a Facebook post. "Losing a sibling is never something you want to imagine, I've thought about it when we're all grey and old but not like this," Matherly wrote. "She would have been 21 next month. [McClure] was going to graphic design school. She had so many plans and dreams. Myself and my family are in complete disbelief. It still doesn't seem real."

Further, Tyler Nunley, McClure's boyfriend, would offer nothing but kind words. "You made such an amazing impact on my life by helping me grow into the person I am today. You were the most amazing person I'll ever meet."

Between these two tragedies, there's something to be said about making the most of every moment. Because, truthfully, you never know what could happen.