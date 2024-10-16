Abraham Lincoln Statue Vandalized With Red Paint

Someone vandalized the statue of Abraham Lincoln in Chicago with red paint on Monday, Indigenous People's Day. Phrases such as "Lincoln was an executioner" now adorn the site near the Chicago History Museum.

Red paint, reminiscent of blood, makes up the phrases and splatters vandalizing the statue in an act of protest of Lincoln's celebration.

Other phrases, such as "may all empires fall from Turtle Island to Palestine," are also present, displaying the intentions and views behind the protesters. Turtle Island is an Indigenous term for North America.

According to CBS News, this act was in support of the indigenous people and against Lincoln who performed acts against them.

The police are investigating the anonymous protesters, but they haven't made any arrests yet.

Abraham Lincoln Statue Vandalized In Protest

The phrase "Lincoln was an executioner," is in reference to an order he issued in 1862. He ordered the execution of 38 Dakota men who fought against the settlers in Minnesota. It is the largest mass execution in US history.

America's bloody founding has caught the ire of more and more people who don't believe the foundation of the United States is fair. Other protestors targeted this statue two years ago, in 2022. The same method of vandalism was used, although the phrases were different. References to the Dakota hangings remained, however.

People regard Abraham Lincoln as one of the greatest presidents. He abolished slavery and displayed great leadership during the Civil War. Despite this career, many believe he isn't as perfect as the current narrative plays him out to be.

The attack on Abraham Lincoln's statue is part of a wider national protest about the very core of the United States and its values. Abraham Lincoln can be regarded as a perfect example of how the American people glorify historical figures and leave out the grizzly details to better fit their view of their country's history. These protesters believe they need to abolish such ignorance.

Abolishing slavery is an act so virtuous, however, that many believe he demands to be celebrated no matter any other less desirable acts the man committed.

Views on this topic are volatile, with different people drawing the line at different points.

This is another case of vandalism in a wider chain of recent protests. It won't be the last time the famous statue gets a fresh lick of paint.