Abraham Lincoln Impersonator Weighs In On Donald Trump Assassination Attempt In Surreal Moment

I feel as though I shouldn't have to express the following sentiment. But we live in times where things could be easily misinterpreted. There's nothing funny about the attempted Donald Trump assassination. However, life has a way of being morbidly hilarious when we least expect it! One writer, Abby Olcese, received the scoop of a lifetime a journalist could only dream of.

She managed to get a snapshot of Abraham Lincoln himself reacting to a news report of Donald Trump's attempted assassination. ...Okay, fine. The guy only looks like Lincoln. But don't ruin the fun -- just play along with the absurdity of the situation!

I'm sitting next to a Lincoln impersonator at the airport bar. He's watching MSNBC reporting on yesterday's assassination attempt. This is easily the most surreal thing I've ever witnessed. pic.twitter.com/8g0yj8FYJr — Abby Olcese (@abbyolcese) September 16, 2024

Look at that thousand-yard stare. Obviously, it's easy to see why anyone who looks like Lincoln would be mortified by the news. After all, I'm sure the poor guy can't sit in a booth (or even hear the word "booth") without feeling a bolt of panic shoot throughout his body. As a bit of a sidebar: I highly recommend looking up John Wilkes Booth and reading about him if you find space in the day. As deplorable a person as he was, his story is -- unfortunately -- so interesting.

"Where's the hat? Also, did you ask him about the vampires?" one X (formerly known as Twitter) user commented. ...Alright. I need to jump in here. Is Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter a good movie? No! However, there are certainly worse ways to spend two hours! It's fun, okay? Not everything needs to be "quality" cinema!

"No balcony seating?" ...Petty. Petty, but hilarious. Just the way I like my internet! If you're new around these parts, most of us take trauma and tragedy and make jokes and memes out of them. "Respectful"? Probably not. But, hey, we all have our generational hang-ups.

"You had the chance to make the funniest photobomb in history and you blew it (just like our 16th president's head)." How old does a historical tragedy need to be before it's cool to make light of it? ...I guess in the age of the internet, that window of grace is, what, a week? A month?