Abigail Breslin Faced Death Threats After Criticizing Katy Perry

The Katy Perry fans spew such vile, ruthless insults at anyone daring to critique their favorite artist. Singer and actress Abigail Breslin knows the wrath they unleash firsthand.

Recently, Abigail takes to Twitter to react to Katy Perry's new single, "Woman's World." However, it's not the loving embrace that tons of fans were expecting. Rather, she lashes out at Perry and, more specifically, her collaborator Dr. Luke.

Luke thrives within the pop music industry as a producer but faced tremendous backlash when pop star Kesha alleges that he sexually assaulted her. Initially, Katy Perry quietly moves away from Dr. Luke in light of the claims. However, this hiatus from her go-to producer matches the same break she takes to judge on American Idol. I imagine the time and space, in addition to Dr. Luke still working with other prominent pop stars, would give Katy hope she can go back to business as usual.

This isn't the case for Abigail. Breslin loathes this transition back to rubbing shoulders with Dr. Luke. She writes on Twitter, "I'm just saying... working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent shit and get away with it."

Abigail Breslin Stands Firm in Her Opinion on Katy Perry and Abuse

Additionally, Abigail stands in solidarity with Kesha, giving an obvious signal that she's talking about Dr. Luke and her work with Katy Perry. She concludes the post, "On another note, I love @KeshaRose and she gave one of the best shows ive ever been to last year <3 stream Kesha!"

This draws tremendous ire from the rabid, diehard Katy Perry fans. One user angrily types, ""YOU'RE WORTHLESS, DISGUSTING, AWFUL AND SO MUCH MORE. STAY AWAY FROM KATY YOUR f—-ing PIG."

Shortly after, Breslin tweets about the lengths these crazed people are going behind some of the replies. Abigail shrugs, "so I made a post condemning abusers and supporting an artist I love... and apparently that means receiving death threats... cool."

Still, Abigail remains unfazed by her many detractors. At the end of an exhausting day defending herself from vicious trolls, she doubles down on her stance. "alright. goodnight everybody. im not gonna stop speaking out against abuse," she declares. "I never said a negative thing about your fave. please relax. im allowed to have a perspective. youre allowed to roast my career and treat me horribly but idk why you would. I stand by what I said.