ABC Orders New Tim Allen Sitcom Series

Tim Allen is going to be gracing our TVs once again. This time, ABC takes a crack at his newest idea.

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that ABC has secured Tim Allen's new sitcom Shifting Gears after the pilot. The show revolves around the Home Improvement star living as a widower and works in the car business. Essentially, he restores old classics to their former glory. Everything runs swimmingly until his adult daughter and teenage kids move back in. Kat Dennings, of 2 Broke Girls and Thor fame, plays the daughter in the show.

Additionally, the ABC show also stars Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis. Daryl likely fills in the complimentary role to Allen in his shop. Meanwhile, Maxwell and Barrett slide in the roles of the teenagers in this standard sitcom format. Tim Allen serves as executive producer alongside Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, and John Pasquin.

What's Next For ABC and Tim Allen's 'Shifting Gears?'

Shifting Gears marks Tim Allen's return to ABC. Famously, he's Tim Taylor on the 90s smash Home Improvement. Most recently, he stars as lead of Last Man Standing for six seasons before its shift over to FOX.

However, there's a snag in all of this. Tim Allen and the network need to find a new showrunner. Mike and Julie Thacker Scully amicably depart from the show after writing and running the pilot. The two have credits on The Simpsons and Duncanville so they leave with a distinct identity to their humor and format. Now, ABC scrambles to find replacements.

Now, ABC and Tim Allen need to tackle a few questions. Most importantly, who is going to write the rest of the show? Moreover, how will they maintain the vibe of the pilot? Given the writers are different, how can they assure the quality of the show doesn't suffer? At this rate, everyone has invested quite a bit of money into this venture. Time will tell how the show turns out when it debuts on ABC.