ABC Anchor Doug Meehan ‘Rushed to the Hospital in an Ambulance’

Boston ABC television personality Doug Meehan recently suffered a medical crisis that took him away from the airways. The WCVB NewsCenter 5 anchor found himself in the hospital after getting rushed to the hospital.

The incident occurred after Meehan had spent a day at the studio. That's when he found himself needing an ambulance. From his hospital room, Meehan explained what happened. He said, "Life moves pretty fast. Thursday was hosting a beautiful event at Gillette Stadium. By Thursday night, I was being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance because of a blockage in my bowel."

Prior to the video, the anchor explained that doctors had just removed his nasogastric (NG) tube. The tube is inserted through the nose and then pushed down to the stomach. It's used to relieve pressure and drain fluids during a bowel obstruction. "That was not fun," Meehan said.

A bowel obstruction is a serious medical condition. It prevents food and liquid from passing through the small intestine or colon. There's a range of different things that can cause it. However, it requires intervention to prevent it from becoming necrotic.

Fans Send Doug Meehan Well Wishes

Following his sharing of the experience, many people reached out on social media to wish the anchor well. One person wrote, "Omg Doug you poor thing! Prayers to you! Heal fast." Another commented, "Doug Meehan!! ??? I'm glad you are getting the care you need and hope you are back on your feet feeling good very soon." Yet another wrote, "Doug, I feel like I'm part of this wonderful family on WCVB. Prayers ? are working well, you are please God on the way back to my favorite Eyeopener!!!!"

Fortunately, less than a week later, Meehan was back as anchor at the station. He made another video announcing his return.

"Well good morning everybody," Meehan said. "We're back to work. So some good news there. Um, better off being here at 3 o'clock in the morning than where I was."

He also added, "So again, I just wanted to thank everybody for your well wishes, your thoughts, and all your love. So it helped me get through, and we'll see if we get back on the... back on the ole gerbil wheel here."