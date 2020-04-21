Flashback: Aaron Tippin, John Anderson Take Part in Tennessee Police Department's 2018 Lip Sync Challenge

When it came time for the Smithville Police Department to participate in a 2018 trend, the Tennessee-based officers called on two of the famous locals they protect and serve: country stars Aaron Tippin and John Anderson.

The eight-plus minute adventure begins with Tippin pulling up to the downtown police station in his trusty pickup truck. Tippin seems like the salt-of-the-earth type who'd drive an older truck at least some of the time, and it's no shocker that he supports the Smithfield P.D. as fervently as he loves the military. So far, everything checks out.

The country star has a day off, and he's looking to ride along with an on-duty officer. This, too, seems legit. His law enforcement buddy's trouble communicating with his peers makes for an easy but effective set-up for Tippin and the largest band since the days of Bob Wills to lip-sync his hit "There Ain't Nothin' Wrong With the Radio." That's when believable gives way to middle-aged dudes acting the fool--in the best possible way.

Read More: The 10 Best Aaron Tippin Songs, Ranked

Soon after that, DeKalb County's finest respond to a call. When Tippin and his officer arrive, Anderson's living out a country music classic and causing a scene by "Swingin'" in public. The setup's a little clunky, but it's hard to complain about the funny pantomiming to a lot of Anderson fans' favorite song.

In all, it's cool to see public servants blowing off a little steam with country legends. Likewise, how awesome is it to know that Tippin and Anderson don't just live in a small town in East Tennessee to lay low from Nashville stardom and a faster-paced urban lifestyle? They make time to thank local police for their hard work. Best of all, neither artist is too proud to join Smithville police in fun send-ups of their music.

The lip sync challenge was a viral internet phenomenon 2018 among more than Tennessee police departments and the country artists they protect and serve. Even if that fad's out of date, this video will forever be a hoot.

This story was originally published on Aug. 22, 2018.