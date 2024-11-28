A Touching Moment: Chris Stapleton Visits Teen Hospitalized After Car Wreck That Killed Her Family

Chris Stapleton visited a hospitalized fan after she suffered an unimaginable tragedy when a car T-boned the vehicle she was in with her family.

Alexandria Moffett, 19, was part of a car crash that killed her father, grandmother, and 16-year-old sister, according to Fox4. A 16-year-old driver fell asleep at the wheel and T-boned the family while they were stationary at a stop sign.

"Obviously he didn't mean to kill three people, but he took my entire family away from me," she told the outlet. The family was on their way to a Chris Stapleton concert during the summer. The sisters were airlifted to a hospital, but only one survived.

As Moffet was undergoing extreme reconstructions and surgeries, the nurses got word to Chris Stapleton about the fan's tragedy. Moffett was only expecting a face time with the record-breaking singer, although she received a call instead.

"We were supposed to just have a Facetime with him and they called and were like 'we are in really bad service, we'll call you back in a few minutes,'" Moffett recounted. Instead of a call back, he knocked on the door.

Chris Stapleton Visits Hospitalized Teen And Performed To Her

Stapleton entered the room she was staying in and paid her a visit. A fan who had lost everything on the way to see him.

In a likely emotional rendition, Stapleton sang "The Traveller," a song he made after his own dad passed away.

I'm sure seeing Chris Stapleton was a lift-up the teen needed amid her facial reconstructions, elbow replacement surgery, and wrist surgery. She also suffered a punctured lung and multiple fractures to her pelvis, ribs, arm, wrist, and orbital bones.

Currently, Moffett seems to have advanced on her road to recovery. She's back home in Colorado and is undergoing physical therapy. Thankfully, she plans to return to school next semester. Moffett is also managing to work part-time.

The survivor plans to attend a Chris Stapleton concert in December, although nothing will really top a personal performance.

I hope Moffett recovers swiftly and is able to manage the overwhelming grief she'll be tackling every day.