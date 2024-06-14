A TikTok Influencer Passes Away After Ignoring Cancer Symptoms

Anca Molnar was known throughout her home country of Romania for her dazzling makeup skills. Molnar amassed a loyal fanbase throughout both TikTok and Instagram before she tragically passed away earlier this week (Tuesday). Per New York Post, Molnar had been suffering from a brain tumor for quite some time prior to her passing.

A close friend of Molnar's claimed the influencer had been having prominent headaches leading up to her diagnosis. "She had been experiencing excruciating headaches more frequently. Initially, she didn't think much of them, because that's how we are, but she found herself struggling to carry out her daily tasks consistently," said Alina Radi.

Reportedly, Molnar only went to see a doctor just over a year ago when the pain became severe. She was then officially diagnosed, but the doctors ultimately agreed the cancer had progressed to a point where there wasn't much they could do.

But Molnar tried her best. She traveled to Turkey for brain surgery and rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy. The cancer went into remission after the first operation, but doctors then found a second tumor.

Anca Molnar, A Popular TikTok Influencer, Died Of A Brain Tumor

Shortly before her passing, Molnar shared a beautiful message with the world.

"I came, lived beautifully, and left to another world. [Molnar] fought the way I knew how best and with all my might Til the last drop of HOPE," the post begins. "I leave in your heart the gratitude for how beautiful my life has been and may my smile remain testimony that I lived it to the fullest. So many times I wanted to take the phone in my hands for the last time and leave you one last advice. Live beautifully and live fully!"

This article isn't meant to shame Molnar or imply it's "her fault" for what ended up happening. I would like to take a moment, however, to emphasize one thing. If you're ever experiencing anything that falls away from what you know to be normal, please see a doctor or specialist immediately.

Sometimes, we spend so much time focused on the future that we forget to nourish the present. Never be afraid to take care of yourself first and foremost — before "duty," work, or anything else. At the end of the day, you're your strongest advocate.