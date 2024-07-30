A Third Texas Pastor In Two Months Has Resigned Over 'Inappropriate' Actions

Josiah Anthony, the now-former lead pastor of Cross Timbers Church, resigned from his position. Per WFAA, Anthony left due to "inappropriate and hurtful" actions. In a statement to WFAA, Cross Timbers officials stated that Anthony's alleged actions "[do] not include any children, physical or sexual interactions or any illegal activity to our knowledge."

Elder John Chalk addressed the changes to the church regarding Anthony's resignation in a written statement. "Over the past month, the Elder Board has become aware of events and circumstances involving our lead pastor, Josiah Anthony, that occurred over the past few years. After discussions with Josiah and other leaders within the church, we've determined the following," the statement begins.

"Josiah has been in a prolonged and sustained season of struggle with his emotional and mental health, which has been very painful for him and those around him," Chalk said. "Throughout this struggle, some of Josiah's decisions and actions were inappropriate and hurtful to current and former members of the Cross Timbers family and staff. During this time, Josiah was not forthcoming and transparent with the staff and the Elder Board."

"Once all of this came to light over the last few weeks, it became evident that Josiah could not continue to serve as our lead pastor. Josiah agreed with this decision and has resigned, and we accepted that resignation."

Chalk would continue reading from the statement. "While Josiah has made mistakes, he is accepting the consequences of his actions, and we are continuing to support his recovery and restoration. We ask that all of you in the CT family pray for Josiah and his family and give them space and privacy to heal."

There are currently no open investigations related to Cross Timbers Church. According to the Argyle Police Department, authorities have no "knowledge of the circumstances surrounding changes to their leadership team." Further, Anthony will be replaced by Byron Copeland in the interim. As it stands, that's where the situation has settled until further information is brought to light. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.