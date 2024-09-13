A Small Detail In Your Fingernail Could Indicate If You Have A Heart Condition

Your fingernails are more than places to put colorful polish to make a fashion statement. Their condition can give you and your medical care provider some key information on the state of your health. One particular detail on your nails can indicate whether you have a heart problem, so you may want to check it out.

You may have heard of or seen Dr. Joe. He is "a US-based emergency response doctor who boasts two million followers on TikTok," according to ladbible.com. He would like people to know about a small, unobtrusive quirk on your fingernail that could signal a cardiac issue. It's probably something that you never noticed or would pay any attention to.

What Is That Small Oddity On Your Nails And Why Is It Important?

It's Called Quincke's Pulse Or Quincke's Sign

Dr. Joe says that "a red pulsation" when you apply pressure to your fingernail could be a sign of a heart condition known as aortic regurgitation. It's worth knowing about.

He explained, "When the nail is pressed down there's a pulsation in the nailbed and this is from something called aortic regurgitation. As the blood is leaving the heart to go to the body, a significant portion of it actually backflows into the heart and this can cause a whole host of problems,"

Dr. Joe added that this fingernail phenomenon shows that your heart may be exerting itself to a greater than normal extent to pump blood.

What Are Some Other Symptoms Of This Heart Issue?

There Are A Few To Be Aware Of

You could experience problems such as tiredness, weakness, or shortness of breath. A worst-case scenario might be heart failure, or at most, death.

Aortic regurgitation does not seem too common. Per ladbible.com, "While one in 20 people is said to have aortic regurgitation, only one in 200 will be diagnosed with the more serious kind." It is typically found in individuals who are 40 to 60 years old.

If you are worried about whether you have this heart condition, you may want to discuss it with your physician. They can suggest appropriate next steps if needed.