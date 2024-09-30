A Single Bite Of Popular Dish Could Give You Liver Cancer

It's often been said that you should watch what you eat, but this popular dish may just land you in the hospital with liver cancer. Fortunately, if you stick to a mainly unadventurous diet here in the United States then you have nothing to worry about.

We're talking about the popular Thai delicacy koi pla, of course. It's popular in Thailand and for immigrants abroad as well. What makes the dish particularly so deadly is its main component — raw fish. While other dishes such as sushi incorporate raw fish, they typically use high-grade fish that's been inspected.

However, the dish isn't always made with high-grade raw fish and is made, especially in Thailand, with any fish. The dish features minced raw fish, grounded herbs and spices, and lemon juice. If you try the dish in its native country then you risk liver cancer.

You see parasitic flatworms - or live flukes - in the fish cause liver cancer. They live inside of the resh water fish in the Mekong region. Given the popularity of the dish in the Isaan region, experts believe they have the highest reported instance of cholangiocarcinoma due to their diet.

Dish Causes Cancer

Dr Narong Khuntikeo, from Thailand, explained the reason why.

"It's a very big health burden around here," the liver surgeon told Agence France-Presse. "But nobody knows about this because they die quietly, like leaves falling from a tree."

According to the expert, it's a silent killer of natives in the country. The doctor has joined other experts to test local visitors in the region for the parasite. Tests show that around 80% of the village have the deadly parasite.

Unfortunately, locals have pushed back against attempts to educate them about the risks of eating raw fish and the parasite. The best way to avoid the parasite and cancer is to cook the fish before ingesting it. However, traditions are hard to overcome. Still, the doctor, who lost both of his parents to cancer, refuses to stop trying.

"They'll say: 'Oh well, there are many ways to die'," the health professional said. "But I cannot accept this answer."