A Heroic Teacher Fighting For Her Lives In Hospital After Saving Kids From Mass Stabbing At Taylor Swift-Themed Event

A heroic teacher is fighting for her life after saving several kids during a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop. Leanne Lucas and her colleague Heidi Barlow are severely injured in the hospital following the attack. Lucas is in critical condition following the stabbing.

They locked the children in a bathroom stall and helped others escape out of a fire exit during the deadly. Both did everything in their power to protect the kids at the Swift-themed workshop. Authorities arrested a 17-year-old for the crime. The armed attacker rushed inside and killed three young girls. Several other children were also injured.

Lucas led children to safety through a fire escape. Meanwhile, Barlow locked several children in a bathroom stall to keep them safe, according to a man who lives nearby.

"She was in the toilet, shut the door and locked it with one of the kids. The other got some kids to the fire exit," he told the outlet. Both Lucas and Barlow suffered severe injuries. Lucas's aunt gave an update that the teacher was waiting to go to surgery.

Teacher Saves Children At Taylor Swift-Themed Workshop

"She's only tiny, she wouldn't have stood a chance against a man with a knife, but she just wanted to protect those children," she told the Telegraph. "Her sister stayed at her bedside all night and her parents are with her now. I've been told she's due to have surgery today. We're just hoping and praying that she's going to be OK."

At this time, we're not sure how the other tacher is doing. In total, the attacker killed three girls, ages 6, 7 and 9. Five other children are also in critical condition. "We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked," Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said.

"I'm absolutely devastated. Please please pray for Leanne," Sunshine Yoga, another local studio, wrote on Facebook in a since-deleted post. "Leanne came on my training course in December. A beautiful young creative girl who was so passionate about helping children. I just can't believe it. Please pray,"