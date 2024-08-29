A Couple Gets Intimate In The Car, Accidentally Rolls Into Philadelphia River

Over in Philadelphia, a couple took "fun" to the next level. Per PEOPLE, the Philadelphia Police Department issued a statement on what must've been a nice break from all the doom and gloom of the day-to-day. "The Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Kelly Drive around 4:15 am. Police spoke to the vehicle owner of a 2020 Land Rover. And he stated while parked in the parking lot, the gear shifter was accidentally hit and the vehicle started to roll into the Schuylkill River."

Their car rolled right into the river! Omitted from that statement, however, is the minor detail that many local officers noted the couple were "engaged in sexual activity." Furthermore, a spokesperson representing the Philadelphia Police Department's Public Affairs Office said they were "enjoying each other's company." Don't worry, though. The couple managed to safely get out of the car and swim back to dry land. Additionally, no one was injured.

Well, physically. I'm sure there's a solid degree of embarrassment involved for the hapless couple. Then again, maybe not! Maybe it was exciting almost drowning in a river! People are into some peculiar things, after all!

A Couple's Intimate Time In A Car Gets Interrupted By A River

You know what this story reminds me of? Does anyone remember a few months ago when a couple was "getting busy" in a park in New York? That situation was much less "fun" because there were kids around.

NEW: 'Blanket couple' allegedly has s*x at a crowded New York City park in broad daylight in front of children. The incident happened in Battery Park as one child was seen staring at the couple. Another video appears to show the couple still at the park hours later as the sun… pic.twitter.com/kchGuBjJ1J — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 3, 2024

"That's just sick. They knew there were kids and families all around them. They will both wind up on the registry; hope it was worth it," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user commented. Yeah, I can't condone this. At least the couple in the car had the decency to not be in a public space with children roaming around.

"Anyone try throwing cold water in them? That's what we do when dogs get tied up bumping uglies." ...I never liked the phrase "bumping uglies." There are certain words and phrases we need to abolish for good! Like "slick." Never liked that one, either. Anyway, these weirdos! You can be adventurous — just don't be stupid!