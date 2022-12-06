'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Stars Reunite for Lifetime Movie 'A Christmas Spark'

Fans of the Old West drama, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, that ran on CBS for six seasons in the 1990s have a treat to look forward to this winter. The show's main actors, Jane Seymour (who played Dr. Michaela Quinn) and Joe Lando (Byron Sully), have reunited in a brand new Lifetime Christmas movie, A Christmas Spark.

The film was executive produced by Toni Braxton and premiered on Lifetime on Sunday, Nov. 27. It follows Seymour's character, a widowed woman named Molly who visits her daughter for the holidays. While there, she signs on to direct the town's Christmas pageant, and a new love interest in the form of Hank (Lando), who plays the lead role in the pageant, enters the picture. The film follows Molly as she "rediscovers her inner free spirit and finds a new lease on life." Molly may even have to step "into the spotlight and shine brightly for the first time in her life" in the film.

Reuniting Onscreen

Seymour and Lando are certainly no strangers to one another on the screen, as they starred on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman for the entirely of its six season run on CBS from 1993 to 1998. Seymour played the wealthy physician who moves to Colorado Springs, CO to start her own practice, and Lando was the friendly outdoorsman who helps her in her new journey, and eventually, becomes her true love. Seymour received two Emmy nominations (one of which she won) and four Golden Globe nominations for her role in the show.

How to Watch A Christmas Spark

Although A Christmas Spark has already premiered on Lifetime, viewers can stream the movie on demand by logging in with a television provider on Lifetime's website. Additionally, the movie is set to air a few more times on Lifetime through the Christmas season. Fans can catch it on Dec. 9 at 10AM, Dec. 10 at 2AM and Dec. 18 at 10AM, according to TV Guide. If you want to watch the movie during one of the live airings and you don't have cable, streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Fubo and more are available.

