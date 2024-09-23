Six-Year-Old Sings Emotional Cover Of Brad Paisley's 'He Didn't Have To Be' To New Stepdad At Wedding

This is one of those indelible "awwww" throwback moments that is so tender and sweet that it lingers in your heart and mind. A little six-year-old child sang a Brad Paisley song, "He Didn't Have To Be," to his new stepdad at his wedding to the boy's mom seven years ago, reported Whiskey Riff. The charming youngster's serenade was captured on a TikTok video.

The song isn't new; in fact, it came out in 1999 and was Paisley's first number one smash from his album, Who Needs Pictures.

Justin Sang The Brad Paisley Song Straight From His Heart

What A Moment That Must Have Been For His New Stepdad

Paisley's lovely, heartfelt song fit that occasion perfectly. Here are some of the lyrics:

"...I met the man I call my dad when I was five years old

He took my mom out to a movie and for once I got to go

A few months later I remember lyin' there in bed

I overheard him pop the question and prayed that she'd say yes

[Chorus]

And then all of a sudden, oh, it seemed so strange to me

How we went from something's missin' to a family

Lookin' back all I can say about all the things he did for me

Is I hope I'm at least half the dad that he didn't have to be..."

You can just imagine a young boy singing this poignant Brad Paisley tune to his stepdad on such a memorable day. It reportedly made guests at the wedding weep because they were so moved by the child's sincere and unabashed display of affection.

We wanted to see how this loving stepdad and son are doing now, years later. Let's check in on them!

Stepdad And Son Are Still Happy And Going Strong

One commenter wrote, "I'm crying, now can we see an update of them both 7 years later?" You sure can!

In a another, more recentTikTok video, Justin and his stepdad are at a Michigan football game, enjoying the gridiron action and each other's company.

It is truly special to see these two who have bonded so deeply. Justin's stepdad clearly means so much to him, and vice versa. Wonderful! We wish both of them and Justin's mom a lifetime of exquisite memory-making.