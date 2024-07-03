A Capitol Fourth 2024: How To Watch And The List Of Performers

It's time for a patriotic showing with PBS' 2024 A Capitol Fourth! Now, this piece won't quite be a Yellowstone or Happy's Place kind of deal. This, much like America, will be a lot of talking about important stuff with minimal substance or follow-through! ...Well, that's not entirely true. At least here, I'm actually going to give you some value by the end! (This would be where the laugh track would play.) Anyway, enough jokes! Let's get into it!

'A Capitol Fourth' Release Date And How To Watch

...Come on. If the first half of that prompt isn't flagrantly obvious, I really don't know how I can help you. But, fine: A Capitol Fourth will be airing on the 4th of July. The estimated runtime will be 90 minutes! If you have a Live TV setup, it'll air on PBS at 8 PM ET. (For additional listings, the PBS website itself has you covered!)

If you want to stream it, you have a few options! Your most obvious ones start at the PBS website itself and YouTube! However, you can also stream it through the likes of Philo, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV! Just be wary of the free vs. paid subscription matter if you're going that route.

Which Performers Will Be At 'A Capitol Fourth'?

To my great shock, A Capitol Fourth will have an all-star lineup! He won't be singing (I hope), but Alfonso Ribeiro will be there, of course! Furthermore, Shawn Johnson East, a gold medal gymnast, will be there, too. What is she going to do at the show? You'll have to tune in to find out! Rounding out our Dancing with the Stars block, we have Britt Stewart. I hope all three of them do an elaborate dance number that ends with them being flown out on giant bald eagles.

We can shotgun the singing talents because we'll be here all day if I'm allowed to rave about each one. Smokey Robinson, Fantasia, Darren Criss, Sheila E., Fitz and The Tantrums, Chloe Flower, Sister Sledge (featuring Sledgendary), and Loren Allred will all be in attendance! Listen, I was raised by older people, okay? I can't help but see "Sister Sledge" and get excited!