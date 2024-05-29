A 'Big Brother' Preparation Primer For Season 26: Deceit, Lies, And Manipulation Galore

Look at my chaotic Big Brother boys and girls in that picture. Ah, the peak of reality TV! Truthfully, this article is going to be as wild as the show itself, so strap in!

I'm not going to explain the rules — no, no. That's no fun. Plus, the rules change from season to season anyway, so it wouldn't be particularly helpful. We aren't going to go over the myriad of insane controversies throughout the show's history. Uh-uh. Instead, I'm going to use every remaining word from here on out to tell you about Big Brother's greatest player, Dr. Will Kirby.

Dr. Will Kirby And Why He's So Important To 'Big Brother's History

Today, Kirby is a respected aesthetic dermatologist. But back then, Kirby was ruthless. As you can see above, Kirby doesn't immediately stick out like a sore thumb. You'd probably dismiss him. "Pfft, this guy? He ain't gonna go far in this show." Dr. Will would win Season 2 of the show and had a heavy hand in influencing who would become the winner of the first-ever All-Stars season.

Contrary to what I said at the start, one of BB's main draws is the competitions involved. You win, you're probably going to be safe. Maybe. There are ways around that. Dr. Will, in his first go-round, spent most of his time winning nothing. He'd find himself on the chopping block more often than not and either have someone save him or position himself so that the other person is guaranteed to get voted out before he would.

This is a man, mind you, who would tell people, explicitly: "I'm going to stab you in the back. You cannot trust me. I will lie, cheat, and do whatever it takes to win this game." And he won anyway. That, my friends, is the pure essence of Big Brother. It has everything: the "Floaters" who often don't win and may not be charismatic, but they're likable enough. You have your "Comp Monsters," who are typically fit, fast, and win challenges left and right.

My favorite? The Snakes. Your Dr. Wills. Your Dan Gheeslings. The schemers and plotters who have no business winning or making it as far as they do.

But sometimes, they prevail. Nowhere else can you see such an intricate, all-encompassing manipulator web be woven in real-time than in a season of Big Brother.