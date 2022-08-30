A 12-Hour Outlaw Country Documentary Will Be Released Next Year

"Outlaw country," born out of country music's most free-spirited artists' desire to make music their way, is a loaded term and one that's only grown more contentious as "outlaw" has become a catch-all for anyone looking to add a little edge to their aesthetic. The new 6-part, 12 hour docuseries They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes And the Rise of Renegade Troubadours will explore the true origins -- and inspirations behind -- the outlaw country movement by getting the story directly from those who lived it and those who continue to live by its tenets.

Written and directed by Austin filmmaker Eric Geadelman, the docuseries features interviews and performances from Jessi Colter, Kris Kristofferson, Matthew McConaughey, Billy Joe Shaver, Emmylou Harris, Shooter Jennings, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Margo Price and many more.

Watch the trailer for the documentary series below.

Advertisement

The epic project is a decade in the making, a true labor of love for Geadelman, who also serves as the film's cinematographer, executive producer and music producer.

"What began as a single, indie film - 3,707 days ago - on so-called 'outlaw country' somehow became a twelve-hour motion picture document of an era, that provides portraits of a multitude of remarkable artists, songwriters, musicians and producers -- some well-known and others more obscure -- who had (& have) the courage to follow what's inside themselves...regardless of industry pressures and societal norms," Geadelmann said in a press statement. "The historical and cultural significance of their stories are echoed by a multitude of current singer-songwriters that embody the independent ethos of the 'do it their way' heroes. Along with the tremendous team at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and their partnership during its Outlaws & Armadillos exhibit, as well as a group of like-hearted and like-minded financiers from Austin and Nashville, I don't believe any of this would be possible without Jessi Colter. Her soulfulness and spirituality served as our guide -- she's the heartbeat of this film series."

The film is narrated by Jack Ingram and executive produced by outlaw country legends Ray Benson and Jessi Colter.

"If you want to know what really happened in the 70s in Nashville and Austin, take heed," Jessi Colter said in a statement. "They Called Us Outlaws is full of 'underground' untold stories, and equations you must conclude for yourself. Just hang on to see true American music happen. Roll it boys..."

Advertisement

A portion of They Called Us Outlaws will screen at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum during this year's AmericanaFest.

Related Videos