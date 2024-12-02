911 Audio Captures Heartbreaking Moment 7-Year-Old Begs Father Not To Kill Her

A 7-year-old daughter can be heard begging for her life in newly released 911 audio. The heartbreaking pleads are directed toward her own armed father.

Videos by Wide Open Country

On November 11, police located an Amber Alert suspect, according to the Medina County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was Charles Ryan Alexander, 43, who had his 7-year-old daughter with him, Oaklynn Alexander.

He did not have custody over his daughter, and according to the briefing, he had kidnapped her from her grandmother's house after the school run. He took his daughter in a pickup truck, although later swapped for a U-Haul.

The police chased the suspect until they eventually deflated his tires. This forced them into a standoff where the father tried to use Oaklynn's life as a threat to the police. Released 911 audio shows the chilling threats and the daughter's pleas.

Alexander orders the police to stay back at the beginning of the audio, "I am going to off us both if you don't stand back." Oaklynn can be heard speaking in the background as the father continues yelling, "I want to talk to her mother."

She later asks her dad, "are we both going to heaven?"

"We'll both go," he responds. That's when she started pleading.

Daughter Pleads With Armed Father, "I don't want to go to heaven today"

The father says, "I didn't want it to happen, either." He then tells Oaklynn's mother that she "should have called."

Communications escalate as the operators try to reason with Alexander, telling him, "Just keep talking to her if you don't want her to be scared."

"Listen to me, take a breath," the operator urged.

"Am I going to heaven today?" Oaklynn continued asking, "I don't want to go to heaven today."

"Let's not do anything that we can't fix, okay?" the operator pleads with Alexander.

"Okay," he finally resigns, and the audio cuts off.

However, at some point after the 911 call, officers open fire on Alexander and kill him. Oaklynn is retrieved and then returned to her family.

It's clear Alexander lost custody of his daughter and went to a violent extreme in his anger and frustration. His reckless thinking has scarred his daughter for life and has meant he'll now never spend any time with her.

According to a GoFundMe, the mother is now taking time off work to support her daughter. They are both mentally afflicted due to this harrowing event.