90 Day Fiance’ Star Ed ‘Big Ed’ Brown Has PDA Interactions With College Age Fans At Nashville Bar

The world's obsession with the neckless wonder that is Ed 'Big Ed' Brown needs to stop, and after his recent pervy interaction with some young college girls, we may finally have a cause to cut him off. The strange little man was spotted getting hot and sexy with the young woman in a bar, a Twitter post revealed.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The X post shows the 90-day Fiance star getting his lips all over some poor young woman. Whether or not that was her intention is still to be seen. Big Ed somehow managed to land a kiss right on her lips. Her drastically younger age doesn't seem to be an issue for him.

Big Ed Throwing Out Kisses Just after Break Up

In typical Big Ed style, he is freshly out of a recent engagement to Porsha Raemond. He met her at a fan meet-and-greet on September 15th and said he fell for her immediately. Within 24 hours he proposed to her with a paperclip ring. Big Ed was back to his pitiful ways once again.

Big Ed had this to say about their dream meeting "So I'm there carrying out these big sandwiches with sparklers. It's crazy. And in walks this beautiful Italian dish. Her name is Porscha." I'm sure his use of culinary descriptive words swept her off her feet. He's clearly a man of respect and intellect.

Only a few days later he let the world know that he had decided against the marriage. Thankfully for her, he also divulged that he had not had a chance to 'be intimate'. Small mercies, I guess.

But, it turns out, Big Ed got straight back on the wagon and was spotted hounding after women a third of his age. The short X clip shows him pushing his lips onto some poor fan. Whether she solicited the kiss or not is anyone's guess, but hopefully it was nothing too predatory.

If she's woken up with a headache and regret, she isn't alone. I'm sure she can join the multitudes of other women objectified, insulted, and pawed at by the bizarre 90-Day Fiance star. I imagine there is a support group set up somewhere.