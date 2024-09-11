9/11 Victim's Son Claims He's Been Banned From Speaking At Annual Ceremony

A son of one of the victims of 9/11 has spoken out about a ban he believes he's been subjected to. Per the New York Post, Nicholas Haros Jr. lost his mother during the 9/11 terror attacks. At the annual Ground Zero memorial service, a list of the victims' names is read. During the 2019 ceremony, Haros went off-script to criticize the statements of Ilhan Omar regarding 9/11.

"Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done. There is no uncertainty about that. Why your confusion? On that day, 19 Islamic terrorist members of al Qaeda killed over 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars of economic damage. Is that clear?" Haros began.

"I was attacked, your relatives and friends were attacked, our constitutional freedoms were attacked and our nation's founding on Judeo-Christian principles were attacked. That's what some people did. Got that now?"

Son Of A 9/11 Victim Believes He's Been Banned From Speaking At The Ground Zero Ceremony

Haros spoke to the Post about what he believes is an ongoing ban from his participation in the reading of the names. "It seems like since my last reading, I never get picked. I find it highly unusual, considering my previous odds," Haros stated. "The fact that I haven't been called makes me a little suspicious. I would think the number of interested people [who want to read] decreases every year as time goes by."

However, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum responded to Haros implying that he's been banned. "Each year, we receive many hundreds of requests from 9/11 family members to read their loved ones' names aloud, more than can be accommodated, which is why a lottery process is utilized for selection."

Additionally, Haros stated that while he's invited to the event, "that's not the same as being accepted as a reader." Further, Haros said, "To be there on the anniversary is special. To read for my mom is even more special." As it stands, that's where the situation has settled until further updates are disclosed. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.