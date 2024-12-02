80-Year-Old Killed Over Argument About How To Prep Thanksgiving Dinner

Too many chefs spoil the broth, as the saying goes. A 65-year-old man accidentally killed his 80-year-old housemate over a Thanksgiving kitchen dispute.

The pair had lived together for over 30 years, having become roommates back in the 90s. On Thanksgiving, the two of them were cooking, but Richard Lombardi had asked the 80-year-old to stay away from the food. He had a habit of sneezing, and Lombardi didn't want it getting on the turkey.

He even drew down a salt and pepper demarcation zone to keep him out of sneeze range. However, 80-year-old Frank Griswold couldn't be stopped by salt due to not being a slug or demon, and broke through.

Lombardi, on entering the kitchen, caught the 80-year-old doing the Thanksgiving washing up, despite his warnings. He grabbed him and threw him. The prosecutor reported that "Mr. Griswold's feet got tangled up and that he fell and hit his head on the floor." The results were fatal.

He called emergency services immediately. The courts recorded that Griswald was found "laying face-up on the floor in the kitchen in a pool of blood." Furthermore, it "appeared that the victim had sustained a broken nose as well as an injury to his neck." He had died.

Lombardi Devastated At Thanksgiving Death of His 80-Year-Old Friend

After the event, Lombardi was arrested, and Griswald was taken to the hospital. It was only later that he found out about his 80-year-old friend's death over a small Thanksgiving tiff. According to his lawyer, "He's shocked because no one had told him that his friend had passed away until I told him this morning. So naturally that's had quite a devastating effect on him mentally."

The courts have ruled this as "as close to an accident and nothing more as I have heard in a long time." The devastating accident just happened to roughhouse a frail old man a little too much. With someone of that age, it doesn't take too much to push them over the edge. One small fall and bones break, and life ends. This man will have to live with the guilt of the death of his friend while behind bars.