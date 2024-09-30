8-Year-Old Tragically Shot In Face And Killed While On Farm

An eight-year-old boy, now identified as Jay Cartmell, suffered a fatal injury to his head and face caused by a firearm near Warcop, a village in Cambria, England. While police and paramedics managed to airlift him to the nearest hospital, he later died product to the gravity of his injuries.

Just ten minutes before 3 p.m. on September 28, local police received a report that a child had been injured by a gun according to The Mirror. After the boy was airlifted to the hospital, officers were able to secure the firearm that fatally shot Jay.

A Cumbria Constabulary spokesperson issued a statement: "Emergency services were called at around 2.50pm yesterday (Sept 28) to a farm in the Warcop area following a report that a child had been seriously injured by a firearm at the property. Police and NWAS (North West Ambulance Service) attended."

The spokesperson continued: "The firearm was secured at the scene by police and an eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital by air ambulance having suffered serious and life-threatening injuries to his head and face."

Local Residents React

One of the local residents talked about the scene. "When I first came across it, it was about 3pm when I was heading out towards Penrith," the resident said. "I saw the medical emergency helicopter in the small field. There's a level field and then a field rising quite steeply up to where the solitary police car was."

"It must have just been called in. I think everything was happening at that time. Police had arrived en masse and medics were marching up the field with a purpose," continued the resident. "I've since been told that the boy has passed away."

Another young resident talked about Jay Cartmell and his passing. "One of my friends told me the news and I didn't believe them at first," he said. "It's very sad. It's so quiet around here and not a lot goes on." According to a 2021 census, Warcop has a population of 569.

Afterward, officers arrested a 60-year-old man at the scene under suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. Reportedly, the man remained in custody but was later released on bail. "A man arrested following the death of an eight-year-old boy has been bailed whilst police continue with their investigations," reads a statement made by local police.

There is still no information regarding the relationship between the man and Jay.