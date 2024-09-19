8-Year-Old Girl Takes Mom's Car On Joyride To Target

What do eight-year-old girls do for fun? Connect with their pals on social media? Take a bike ride? Play sports? For one enterprising youngster in Ohio, the answer to this question is drive Mom's car to Target all alone.

On September 15, the little girl put the key in the ignition of her mother's 2020 Nissan Rogue and evidently took off by herself. Her family had not seen her for a couple hours. A neighbor's doorbell camera footage depicted the child operating the vehicle solo.

Fortunately, neither she or anyone else was injured during her four-wheeled escapade to the department store.

Police Located The Little Girl At A Target Store

They Were Seemingly More Relieved Than Anything, And Grateful She Was Found Safe

According to a police report cited by People, police officers got to the child's residence in Bedford, Ohio early on Sunday morning. They later located her at a Target store in Bainbridge. According to the outlet, "Her family members later arrived at the store to retrieve her and the car. The girl also told police that she hit a mailbox during her travels, per the incident report."

Bedford Police Posted A Statement About The Incident On Facebook

It Shows Their Wry Sense Of Humor

In their post, Bedford Police wrote on Facebook, "Well I've finally found a woman who's in more of a hurry to shop at Target than my wife. More of hurry by 8 years. That's right an 8 year old took mommy's car this morning and drove to Target in Bainbridge to shop. Thankfully she made it and was immediately located by Bainbridge Police. She's now home safe. Not sure what she bought, or if she was even able to use her Target app to save 5%. We did let her finish her Frappuccino. We're not mean."

Wrote one person, "I think I want to donate to this gal's college fund. She's going places. I get it's dangerous, but this gal has boss material."

Another posted, "I'm not gonna lie, I'm pretty impressed. There's some adults that can't manage that drive on their own, let alone only hitting a mailbox."

Yet a third said, "My kids were driving by 8 and 10.....country kids, never left our property. I would have trusted them on roads more than I trust some adults."