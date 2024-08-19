8-Year-Old Fends Off Attempted Robbery At Her Father's Store

Conchobhar Joseph Morrell was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery in Maplewood, Minnesota. Morrell's burglary attempts were ultimately foiled by an 8-year-old girl. And her trusty baseball bat.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a liquor store later in the day on one fateful Saturday evening. When they got to the store, an employee explained what had happened.

Per PEOPLE, Morrell began his scheme by putting a bottle of liquor and a gun on the counter. He demanded that the employee hand over everything. Reportedly, the employee agreed, but only on the basis of Morrell putting the gun away as his 8-year-old was present.

Morrell refused, making his way behind the counter to confront the employee. When Morrell got close enough, the employee started punching him, wrestling over control of the gun. The employee, who CBS News confirmed to be the store manager, Leo, then received the surprise of his life.

His 8-year-old daughter, unbeknownst to everyone, grabbed an aluminum bat. Then, she ran over and hit Morrell in the head repeatedly as he struggled with Leo. Soon, Morrell gave up, making a quick escape without any money or his gun. Leo may have been acting on behalf of his daughter, but it turns out that his daughter was more of a protector than he ever could've imagined.

Brave 8-Year-Old Girl Helps Her Father Drive Away A Burglar

"I'm so proud of her, she's so strong," Leo told CBS. "That day, I just wanted to cry. When I saw the video, I didn't expect she'd do that. I expect a little girl crying, screaming."

When he asked her why she did what she did, his daughter confirmed that she wanted to defend him and loved him so much. Reportedly, she'd been hiding in the store and decided to intervene when things looked dire.

Situations like this are exactly why you should never be quick to dismiss the efforts of children. In a life-or-death situation, you never know! In Leo's case, his daughter turned out to be a regular action movie hero! Maybe she should take her bat and dish out vigilante justice across the entire state!