8-Year-Old Dies Trying To Save Mom During Knife Attack

While trying to protect her mother from a knife attack, an 8-year-old Irish girl was stabbed to death in her own home.

Videos by Wide Open Country

At 11.45 pm on December 1st, Irish Guara were called to a home in New Ross, County Wexford. Multiple stabbings had been reported by a caller. Due to the violent nature of the incident, the armed support unit was dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, the horrific truth of what had happened was revealed. In an altercation between a man, and the 31-year-old mother of the 8-year-old girl, she had been stabbed with a knife. The two adults were still in stable enough condition to be revived in the hospital. However, the young girl was not so lucky.

She was rushed to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for her grievous wounds. However, two days later she succumbed to her injuries. She was declared dead in the early hours of December 3rd.

8-year-old Victim of Knife Attack A Blow To The Community

The violent attack was witnessed by family members. One commented that it was "the most horrific scene" seeing the 8-year-old dying from multiple knife wounds.

The young girl's school has also spoken out, offering support to fellow students and parents. Therese White, the principal at her school said "This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with family and friends." The shock of such a tragic attack will shake her classmates and families to their core.

The town where the 8-year-old girl was killed in a knife attack is relatively small, and not used to such occurrences. Consequently, John Dwyer, the local councilor, has been in the middle of the storm, with many people calling him to find out the news and air their fears.

"I got a very distressing phone call from a young woman who was closely related to the child. And I will never forget that phone call," he told local news outlets. "That person was desperately, desperately upset. It was one of the most horrific phone calls I've ever had in my life. It took time to make sense of that phone call. But when I did, the realisation hit me that many, many people in New Ross would have known this child and would have known the mother, who is from the locality. You know, there are no words that could adequately describe how people are feeling."

Finally, the case is being treated as a murder, and the appropriate investigations are underway.