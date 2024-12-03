8-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Pushed Down Stairs At NFL Game

A worried and shocked mother shared on social media that, during the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers Sunday Night Football game, a Bills fan allegedly pushed her eight-year-old daughter downstairs. What the Bills fan didn't know - and would probably not care about - is that the girl, Mia DeCamilla, is a cancer survivor and was at her first NFL game.

Her mother, Mikey DeCamilla, posted several pictures of her daughter, Mia, holding a sign that reads "I beat cancer! My first NFL game!" However, the Facebook post caption was not positive at all. "Sadly, we left earlier than planned," DeCamilla wrote. "Yes, the Niners are losing, but unfortunately we had to deal with the police because a drunk Bills fan decides it was cool to pass my husband and I and pushed our 8 year old daughter Warrior Mia DeCamilla (down the stairs, in section 312!)"

"If you are this type of Bills Mafia fan please unfollow our family now.!!!!! Also, I hope the a--hole who thought it was cool to push a kid that stood in the cold with her cancer free sign was so worth your win!"

The post quickly garnered traction, with many expressing their sympathies toward Mia and their total rejection of the Bills fan's behavior. "I'm so sorry you had to experience this! This is absolutely unacceptable behavior! Hope Mia is ok and sending all my love to you!" one user wrote. "Omg I'm so sorry to hear this! Ugh people suck! Hope she is ok! If people only knew everything she has gone through," a second user added.

Bills fans also expressed their disgust in the comment section. According to the Daily Mail, former NFL player Antonio Brown shared Mia's GoFundMe campaign, raising thousands of dollars past its initial goal of $10,000. It is unclear if the police took any action against the Bills fans at the time.

A Cancer Survivor

According to the GoFundMe campaign page, doctors diagnosed Mia with childhood undifferentiated embryonal sarcoma of the liver in 2022. According to the National Cancer Institute, this type of rare cancer usually develops in children ages 5 to 10. It forms on the tissues of the right lobes of the liver. In Mia's case, she underwent a liver resection surgery months after her diagnosis.

She continued with months of chemotherapy and she reached remission in July 2022. While her cancer did eventually relapse, it hadn't spread and was a relief for her family. Mia's course of action is to remove a nodule found via surgery and to confirm whether it is connected to her initial diagnosis or not, followed by more chemotherapy.