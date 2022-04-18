Patsy Cline is remembered as one of the most influential artists in the history of country music. Beginning her career in the mid-1950s, Cline was signed to the legendary Decca Records and worked alongside producer Owen Bradley. Cline was part of an iconic class of female artists that included Loretta Lynn, Dottie West and more, and the singer helped pave the way for future artists in the genre. Cline only released 8 years worth of music in her career due to her untimely death in 1963 in a plane crash. She was just 30 years old. Although Cline left this world far too soon, her music continues to live on through the generations. Here are the eight best songs released by country legend Patsy Cline.

8. "When I Get Thru' with You (You'll Love Me Too)"

This 1962 song was written by Harlan Howard and finds Cline singing to a love interest, convincing him that he'll eventually love her back. In the first verse, it's revealed that Cline's love interest loves a woman named Sue, but Cline confidently proclaims her love in the chorus, singing, "When I get through with you, you'll love me too." The song features bouncy country instrumentation alongside Cline's voice, and backup vocals are provided by The Jordanaires. This song peaked at No. 10 on the charts.

7. "Leavin' on Your Mind"

In 1963, Patsy Cline released "Leavin' On Your Mind," her last single before her death that same year. In this tune, Cline pleads with a love interest, telling him if he's got "leavin" on the mind, then he should just tell her now and "get it over." Cline's smooth, classic country voice is on full display in this woeful tune as she croons about possibly loving again after heartbreak. The song was written by Wayne Walker and Webb Pierce, and it was originally recorded by Canadian singer, Joyce Smith. It has since been covered by LeAnn Rimes and other artists.

6. "So Wrong"

Released in 1962, "So Wrong" is another classic heartbreak song by Cline. In this tune, which echoes earlier hits "Crazy" and "She's Got You," Cline sings about love gone wrong. Specifically, she looks down on herself for believing she could live without her lost love. "So Wrong" became another heartbreak hit for Cline, landing at No. 14 on the charts.

5. "Heartaches"

Cline released one of her most essential songs in 1962 with "Heartaches." Another heartbreak tune, this one finds Cline singing about not being able to get over a past love and move on with someone new. Although Cline is singing a sad story, the instrumentals are bouncy and upbeat. "Heartaches" did not do as well as other song on the charts, only landing at No. 73, but it remains one of Cline's most recognizable songs.

4. "I Fall to Pieces"

Although Cline only released music for eight years prior to her death, she made a lasting mark on the country music genre. One of the songs that helped her achieve her legacy was "I Fall To Pieces," a No. 1 tune from her Showcase album. In this tune, Cline despairs as a former love interest essentially "friend zones" her. Cline sings about not being able to forget her love for the person, despite the fact that he has asked her to. "I Fall to Pieces" is still one of Cline's most recognizable songs.

3. "She's Got You"

Cline has a knack for covering all sides of a heartbreak, and in "She's Got You," she sings about an ex-love who has moved on with another person. While Cline still has pieces of him -- such as his picture, his records and his class ring -- the new woman has him. The heartbreak is clear in Cline's voice as she croons, and classic country instrumentation backs her up.

2. "Walkin' After Midnight"

While many of the songs on this list come from Cline's later career, "Walkin' After Midnight" is an earlier single that made a splash. Released in 1957 and written by Alan Block and Donn Hecht, this song finds Cline singing about wandering around after midnight looking for her love interest. However, as she's looking for her special person, all she finds are things that remind her of her loneliness. "Walkin' After Midnight" landed at No. 2 on the charts and remains one of Cline's most classic tunes.

1. "Crazy"

Cline released "Crazy," a song that is now considered one of her most recognizable tunes, in 1961. Originally written by Willie Nelson while he was living in Texas, the song made its way to Cline via singer-songwriter Hank Cochran. In this classic music standard, Cline sings of being "Crazy" for holding onto a love that clearly isn't working. The old-time country piano and vintage backup vocals provide the perfect backdrop for Cline's longing voice. "Crazy" peaked at No. 2 on the charts, and in 1966, it became the top song played on jukeboxes in the United States.

