'7th Heaven' Stars Condemn Stephen Collins For Sexual Abuse Allegations

The former child stars of 7th Heaven are speaking out about Stephen Collins and those sexual abuse allegations that surfaced a few years ago. Collins experienced a fall from grace after due to molestation and sexual abuse allegations against children.

Now, a few cast members of 7th Heaven are speaking out. Beverley Mitchell, David Gallagher and Mackenzie Rosman shared their thoughts on Collins.

"We do not excuse or condone his behavior," said Mitchell. "Our hope for this podcast is to reconnect with you, our fans, to relive some 90s nostalgia and to share our fondest memories of 7th Heaven."

The three of them said they "did not have any inappropriate experiences" with Collins.

"All forms of abuse, sexual abuse of any kind, it's inexcusable and victims of abuse need to be shown compassion and they should be given support," Gallagher said

"As we re-watch these episodes, it would be impossible not to talk about Stephen because he was such a big part of the show and our lives," Rosman added. "But we want to be clear that we did not have any inappropriate experiences with Stephen."

Stephen Collins And His Tapes

Collins' ex-wife, Faye Grant, allegedly happened him during a therapy session. The actor admitted to having "inappropriate sexual conduct with three female minors" from 1973 to 1994 in the tape.

Later, Collins released a statement to People where he discussed the recordings. He's dropped out of several productions since then.

He said, "Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret. I have been working to atone for it ever since. I've decided to address these issues publicly because two months ago, various news organizations published a recording made by my then-wife, Faye Grant, during a confidential marriage therapy session in January, 2012. This session was recorded without the therapist's or my knowledge or consent."

"On the recording, I described events that took place 20, 32 and 40 years ago," Collins continues. "The publication of the recording has resulted in assumptions and innuendos about what I did that go far beyond what actually occurred. As difficult as this is, I want people to know the truth."