79-Year-Old Missouri Woman Shares Sad Reason She's Traveling To Switzerland To Get Euthanized

On September 26, 2024, Missouri resident, Gayle Hendrix, will die by way of euthanasia in Switzerland. Per Fox 19, the 79-year-old Hendrix is choosing to end her life on her own terms. "My body, my choice, my death," Hendrix told the outlet. Roughly four years ago, Hendrix's life drastically changed.

"My shortness of breath kept getting worse and worse. Even on flat surfaces, I was breathing heavy," Hendrix recalled. She went to a doctor and was diagnosed with lupus and interstitial lung disease. Gradually, her lung capacity worsened. She was put on an oxygen machine, and it took a lot out of her to walk short distances.

"My friends will say, 'But you don't look or sound or act like somebody who is near death,' but I am dying and that's what I want to control. I don't want to get to the point of this is existing, not living," Hendrix emphasized. Charlene Foeste, Hendrix's daughter, vehemently disagrees with her mother's decision. However, she will support Hendrix as they fly to Switzerland where Hendrix will be euthanized.

Missouri 79-Year-Old Chooses Euthanasia Over A Slow, Certain Death

"I've had a great life, and I want to have some dignity when I'm going to the next phase," Hendrix said. Physician-assisted death is technically legal in 10 states (and DC). However, they all require a patient to have six months or less to live. That wasn't good enough for Hendrix.

"When I started seeing more and more decline, like monthly, I can tell this is not as good as it was last month. [Hendrix] knew then if I wanted to do it when I'm still able to walk in and still make the trip, then I need to do it soon. ... I don't want to wait that long. I don't want to get that sick."

When it's over, Hendrix's remains will be sent to her family in Missouri. When asked if she was at all nervous or fearful, Hendrix had a poignant response. "I'm not. And, I was just sitting here while I was describing this thinking I sound like a clinician. I don't sound like someone talking about my own death, but it's because I'm comfortable with my decision."