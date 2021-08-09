Tim McGraw Sells Trusty Truck and the Painful Memories That Go With It in '7500 OBO'

Tim McGraw's current single "7500 OBO" paves an alternate route for breakup songs while paying homage to some of the singer and future Yellowstone spinoff star's prior material.

McGraw's character wants to sell an otherwise ideal truck fast because he associates it with an old flame. His memories lend themselves to mentions of "Where the Green Grass Grows" and "Shotgun Rider" (he's recorded two different songs with the latter's title).

The Matt McGinn, Jennifer Schott and Nathan Spicer co-write crosses the streams between R&B-inspired modern country and more traditional storytelling and instrumentation. It's the latest single off McGraw's first new album since returning to Big Machine Label Group, 2020's Here on Earth.

It follows "I Called Mama" and a track from the album's extended version, Tyler Hubbard collaboration "Undivided," as a single.

The new single and the songs it references remind us that McGraw's gotten a lot of mileage from singing about cars and trucks, from "Red Ragtop" to "Truck Yeah."

"7500 OBO" Lyrics

Got an '06 stick shift

Dark blue F-150 in good condition

Got a hundred and nineteen thousand miles

Only five on the new transmission

It's got leather seats, a sun roof

It's sittin' on 33s, it runs smooth

It'll get you from A to B, but not for me

'Cause every time I turn that key, I see her

Shotgun ridin' down a two-lane road

Just drivin' around with no place to go

Us singin' along to "Where The Green Grass Grows"

Hands out the window floatin' on the breeze

She's fixin' her lips in the drop-down mirror

That pretty little thing made it hard to steer

I'm never gonna get her outta there

There's too many memories

Now there's a "For Sale" sign in the window

Yeah, 'cause if I'm gonna let her go

I gotta let it go, yeah, it's gotta go

So it's seventy-five hundred, O-B-O

Back bumper's got a dent from her backin' in

To a mailbox first time she drove it

Couldn't even be mad with her lookin' like that

Told her, "Hell, you can hardly even notice"

It's got nights with her I can't forget

Kissin' on the tailgate of the truck bed

I wish I didn't have to get rid of it

But every time I turn that key, I see her

Shotgun ridin' down a two-lane road

Just drivin' around with no place to go

Us singin' along to "Where The Green Grass Grows"

Hands out the window floatin' on the breeze

She's fixin' her lips in the drop-down mirror

That pretty little thing made it hard to steer

I'm never gonna get her outta there

There's too many memories

Now there's a "For Sale" sign in the window

Yeah, 'cause if I'm gonna let her go

I gotta let it go, yeah, it's gotta go

So it's seventy-five hundred, O-B-O

It's got leather seats, a sun roof

It's sittin' on 33s, it runs smooth

It'll get you from A to B, but not for me

'Cause every time I turn that key, I see her

Shotgun ridin' down a two-lane road

Just drivin' around with no place to go

Us singin' along to "Where The Green Grass Grows"

Hands out the window floatin' on the breeze

She's fixin' her lips in the drop-down mirror

That pretty little thing made it hard to steer

I'm never gonna get her outta there

There's too many memories

Now there's a "For Sale" sign in the window

Yeah, 'cause if I'm gonna let her go

I gotta let it go, yeah, it's gotta go

So it's seventy-five hundred, O-B-O

It's seventy-five hundred, O-B-O

It's seventy-five hundred, O-B-O

