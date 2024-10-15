75-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed North Carolina Father In Front Of Three Kids In Road Rage Incident

A North Carolina father, Jeffrey Michael Guida, 40, was shot by Terrell Eugene Giddens, 75, due to a road dispute. The father was shot and killed in front of his three children, aged 13, 11, and 2.

Eyewitnesses report that both parties pulled up their vehicles following a disagreement or altercation on the road. Giddens brought his rifle out with him and shot the father dead. Shots were taken to the vehicle before Guida was hit, endangering the children. He left the scene without a care for the three children in the back.

By the time the police arrived to the incident at 5pm, Guida was found dead. Thanks to descriptions of eyewitnesses, Giddens was found in his home and arrested.

Father Killed Due To Road Dispute

When Giddens was found, he was charged with murder and three counts of first-degree murder. The children are completely unharmed physically, although they've been plunged down a devastating road of grief and turmoil.

What exactly the dispute concerned is unknown. Although Giddens was arrested and charged, his sentence length is unknown.

The attack took place at the intersection of Island Point Road and North View Harbour Drive in Catawba, N.C. At this intersection, Guida's family has set up a small memorial. The children are very lucky to be alive considering the shots that were fired into the vehicle.

Catawba County Sheriff's Office Capt. Aaron Turk told WBTV, "it certainly could have been worse if the children were injured or killed."

A neighbour, Dennis Couch, told WBTV, ""It's unbelievable, isn't it? That something like that could happen right here in my neighborhood." It's never a comfortable thought that such devastation can erupt anywhere at any time.

I hope Jeffrey Michael Guida's family can manage through the overwhelming grief they're feeling at this incredibly challenging time.