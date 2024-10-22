71-Year-Old Missing Grandfather Found Dead In Nursing Home Closet, What Autopsy Revealed

When we place our grandparents in a nursing home, we expect them to be safe. We place them there in hopes that they will be well cared for. However, for this 71-year-old grandfather, nothing could be farther from reality. This missing grandfather was found dead in his nursing home closet and the autopsy revealed some details about his death.

Nursing Home Gone Wrong

Elin Etienne was reported missing at North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on August 22. The 71-year-old man had dementia. His family told various news sources that Elin was admitted to the nursing home "on August 14 as he recovered from a brain aneurysm."

A week after placing him in the nursing home, his family received a call that Elin was missing. Can you imagine the fear? After you place your loved one in the care of a facility and then they go missing? Family members were told that Elin had checked himself out of the home. Furthermore, PEOPLE Magazine shares that "the nursing home refused to verify the signature allegedly used to sign him out." So, from there a missing persons report was filed.

Unfortunately, on September 2, 11 days after he was reported missing, this missing grandfather was found dead. WTVJ reported that "Etienne's remains were found decomposed and had maggots." He was found inside of a closet within the very nursing home he supposedly checked out of.

Missing Grandfather Found Dead: Was It Foul Play?

Although there are some suspicions surrounding the missing grandfather who was found dead, the autopsy has not revealed any indication of foul play. While his death has been listed as "undetermined" the medical examiner's report "said police found no signs of trauma or foul play."

While no foul play is good news, an undetermined death does not bring closure for Mr. Etienne's family. The attorney for the family spoke out against the tragic event. He said, "This is a nightmare. It's hoped that for the family the truth can be revealed and the nursing home will be held accountable and this will never happen again."

The nursing home told WFOR-TV, "We are deeply committed to the health, well-being and safety of our residents." However, for families like Mr. Etienne's, it may be hard for them to believe that. Time and further investigation will uncover the truth of the situation.