First Look at Prime Video’s Hotly-Anticipated 70s Rock Series, ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Coming soon to a TV screen near you: Amazon's long-gestating limited series, Daisy Jones & the Six, will (finally!) premiere March 3, 2023 on Prime Video. And The People's Streamer was good enough to share a teaser of the eagerly-anticipated 70s-era faux rockumentary.

Daisy Jones & the Six follows the titular Daisy, played by Zola's Riley Keough (who just so happens to be Elvis Presley's granddaughter), a young, wild-child singer in the 1970s California rock scene. Daisy joins a rock group called The Six, led by Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin, aka Finnick from The Hunger Games franchise). Together, Daisy, Billy and the band dodge drug abuse and in-fighting on their quest for global rock stardom.

If it sounds like a classic music biopic, that's because the story, written like a fictional biography, is partly inspired by Fleetwood Mac. The series is based on the best-selling 2019 book of the same name by author Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Reid's other best-seller, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, is getting a Netflix treatment.)

The 10-episode series was scheduled to begin filming back in 2020, but, per Vanity Fair, pandemic complications halted the production for over a year. The delay meant that the cast had more time to perfect their musical chops. Claflin, in particular, was a complete rock 'n' roll novice. (He thought The Beatles' "Come Together" was actually a Michael Jackson song...). So he spent much of lockdown taking voice and guitar lessons over Zoom.

"I knew nothing. But thankfully, they saw something in me and knew that I was sort of pliable and flexible and willing to learn and wanting to learn and willing to sacrifice myself for, like, three years," Claflin told Vanity Fair.

Besides Keough and Claflin, the series also stars Suki Waterhouse (The Broken Hearts Gallery), Camila Morrone (Valley Girl), Sebastian Chacon (Emergency), Will Harrison (Madam Secretary) and Josh Whitehouse (Poldark). And, calling all Justified or Star Wars fans: Timothy Olyphant will also appear in the series. 'Nuff said.

Created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber -- the Oscar-nominated writing-producing team behind such favorites as 500 Days of Summer, The Fault in Our Stars and The Disaster Artist --, Daisy Jones & the Six will feature original songs by composers Tony Berg and Blake Mills.

Daisy Jones & the Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video, with subsequent episodes dropping every Friday.

