7-Year-Old Dies After Collapsing On Sports Field

A heartbreaking story. After assisting a tryout for the Bath Area YMCA football team, seven-year-old Evan Briggs collapsed on the field. Shocked by the situation, the YMCA's staff members performed CPR on Briggs and called paramedics. And while they successfully transported him to the hospital, Evan passed away.

Father of Evan Briggs, Nathan Briggs, spoke with WCSH: "I watched him run off with a football in his arm and I went and gathered my water bottles and when I turned around, he was down," and added: "He pretty much died in my arms," telling the outlet that Evan died from a cardiac arrest.

While the family is still waiting for an autopsy to find out the cause of the cardiac arrest, they remain dismayed by the news. According to Evan's parents, Evan was born with holes in his heart, a heart septal defect. It can appear while a baby is still in the womb during heart development.

Remembering Evan Briggs

However, Evan had prompt surgery to fix the issue. According to his parents, he never missed a doctor's appointment and was pretty much a "healthy and active boy". Nathan remembers his son by saying: "He was always singing and dancing. From one side of the house to the other, you could hear him singing at all hours."

Evan's mother, Stephanie Briggs said: "He'd be so far down the hallways you'd have to make him stop and be like 'You have no idea where you're going."

After this tragic event took place on Tuesday, September 17, Bath YMCA issued a statement about Evan Briggs. "Our entire Y family is deeply saddened by this situation," the statement reads. They added: "Our thoughts and prayers remain with this young child, his family and friends, as well as those who came to his aid."

After the unfortunate passing of Evan was reported, a Meal Train fundraiser was launched. Close to 300 people raised almost 25 thousand dollars in support of the Briggs Family. Amie Marzen, organizer of the fundraiser states the following: "Please help surround the Briggs family with love after the loss of their son, Evan Briggs."