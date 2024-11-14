7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Off SUV Without Driver Knowing He Was On Board

On November 8, Mitchel Holiday, 7, died after falling out of a moving SUV driven by his grandfather. The granddad had no idea the boy was inside.

After driving a short distance, the granddad realized what happened.

Cochran responders arrived at the scene at 6:20 pm, according to a statement from Bleckley County Sheriff Daniel Cape. The statement also added that, "It is not believed that any charges will be filed at this point." Likely due to the familial relations and accidental nature of the incident.

The authorities declined to provide names of those involved for the sake of privacy. Mitchel's auntie, however, revealed his name in a GoFundMe. They started the fundraiser to help pay for the boy's funeral. They've raised just shy of $5,500 as of writing.

According to 13WMAZ, On November 11, the family attended a balloon release in his name. "Long live Mitchel," his mom, Cynthia Byrd, encouraged everyone to say as they let go of the balloons. "I miss you so much, baby," she said after the floating balloons.

Many Devastated Over Death Of Young Boy

Byrd spoke to the outlet the same day of the balloon release. She described the event, "They said that he was standing on the back of the truck and his papa didn't even know he was on the truck, so once he found out, he was devastated too."

Many have been affected by the loss of young Mitchel.

In the police statement, Cape also offered his sympathies for the event. "I'd like to take this opportunity to publicly express my condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and ask that each of you reading this do the same."

Mitchel's school has also been affected. In their own statement, the school said, "We are heartbroken to share that we lost a beloved member of our school community. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones affected by this profound loss."

Councilors will be available for students and staff to help manage the grief that follows this event.