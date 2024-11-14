7 Best Elvis Christmas Songs That I will Be Jamming To This Holiday Season

While Elvis Presley was known as the King of Rock & Roll he was also known to drop an occasional Christmas hit or two. Although he had many good holiday songs, there are some that I love to jam out to more than others. In my opinion these are the 7 Best Elvis Christmas songs.

7 Best Elvis Christmas Songs

While these are just my opinion, I have faith that most people will agree with my chosen selection of best Elvis Christmas songs.

1. Blue Christmas

Now I have to be honest, this one actually irritates me so much. I am not quite sure why, but it gives me island vibes and the island vibes do not inspire Christmas cheer for me. However, with that being said I have to admit that the darn song is catchy and gets stuck in my head. I also recognize that it is one of his most popular Christmas songs so it had to be on the list.

2. White Christmas

The King of Rock & Roll sure did a good job when he made his version of White Christmas. This one screams Christmas spirit to me and makes me want to light up the tree and throw a pot roast in the oven. This one for sure deserves its spot on the list of best Elvis Christmas songs.

3. Merry Christmas Baby

Who doesn't love a nice slow Christmas tune? This is one of those Elvis Christmas songs that has his style written all over it. It has a sort of swanky feeling to it while still maintaining that holiday festivity. I can see this one playing in a upscale bar with the snow falling outside of the window.

4. Santa Claus Is Back In Town

There is something about this song that just puts me in a good mood. It is the kind of tune that you can't but help tap your feet to. This Elvis Christmas song is packed full of flavor, festivity, and fun times. Definitely earns its spot on this list.

5. Winter Wonderland

I mean c'mon, this is a Christmas classic! It had to be on the list. It has all of the charm of the original song but just sung in Elvis's soothing voice. You can't listen to this and be in a bad mood, it is statistically impossible.

6. Santa Bring My Baby Back To Me

I feel like I speak for the majority of women when I say we love this song. Just the thought that a man would ask for nothing but me on Christmas is such a romantic notion. Add that with the upbeat tunes and you have one incredible song.

7. Silver Bells

This is another Christmas classic and Elvis's voice does it such justice. This had to be on the list of best Elvis Christmas songs. It is so festive and fun, just listening to it now makes me want to bake cookies and make a cup of hot coco.