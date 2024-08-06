5-Year-Old Killed After Wind Picks Up Bounce House In Freak Accident

A terrible accident took place during a Blue Crabs baseball game in Maryland. A bounce house with children inside was thrown into the air by strong winds. According to a press release, the bounce house "was carried approximately 15 to 20 feet up in the air, causing children to fall before it landed on the playing field."

One child received non-life-threatening injuries and was quickly sent to the hospital. The other child, unfortunately, did receive undisclosed life-threatening injuries. The 5-year-old was airlifted to a nearby children's hospital. However, when the child arrived, they were pronounced dead.

Per NBC Washington, the bounce house was set up "at a Blue Crabs game in Regency Furniture Stadium to entertain kids while the team played." Witnesses also informed the outlet that the bounce house had been secured by stakes prior to being launched in the air.

"Charles County EMS personnel, who were already stationed at the stadium for the game, along with trainers from the baseball team and several Volunteer first responders who were in attendance, swiftly began patient care within minutes of the incident," reports the Charles County Government.

The Blue Crabs canceled their game following the accident. They're also offering counseling and support to the victims' families. Courtney Knichel, the general manager of the Blue Crabs, issued the following statement.

"Our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all."

5-Year-Old Loses Life After An Accident Launches A Bounce House Into The Air

Further, Charles County Government Commissioner President, Reuben B. Collins, also addressed the accident. "We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time. We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care."

Flag football coach, Chris Blondin, spoke to Fox about the tragedy. "He was an awesome kid. Great kid. Great teammate, easy to coach. Just an all-around awesome kid. Always laughing, smiling, goofing around about something. Someone you want on the team." When asked about the unfortunate death, Blondin continued.

"I have never been in this situation before. I'm still trying to wrap my head around it. I can't imagine what his parents are going through. I mean, it's something you don't wish on anybody. It's tough."