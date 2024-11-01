5 Most Underrated 'American Idol' Singers - No. 1 Is My Favorite

We all have our favorite underrated singers on American Idol. Some of them may have made unfortunate early exits. Others might have gotten to the last five or final three. Maybe some were even winners. Perhaps a few of those you recall fondly became really popular. Many might have gotten stalled on mid-level rungs of the ladder to stardom and success, only to fizzle into obscurity.

And people have different criteria for rating their underrated faves. I happen to be somewhat partial to vocalists with big, soaring Broadway-style voices. People may also have varying interpretations of what "underrated" means.

Sometimes, I am very impressed by a contestant who only earns middling audience and judges' approval. It's a chin-scratcher to me when these talented folks ultimately get voted off.

And I will toss this out there, too. Fame and acclaim are so fickle. Why some performers find those coveted Holy Grails and why they elude others who are seemingly deserving is hard to fathom.

With all that said, here are my top five most underrated American Idol singers. Feel free to pick your own most underrated Idol vocalists!

1. Abi Carter

Carter won the last season of Idol barely six months ago, so it's probably much too soon to label her underrated. Still, I have to say she just amazes me. Floors me, in fact. I have watched and re-watched Carter's audition so many times because she has such artistic sophistication and a deep emotional connection to what she performs. That, to me, is an innate gift.

I have no crystal ball to know if she will be the next Carrie Underwood or Kelly Clarkson. She may never achieve the incredible, mega-watt star power of those two singers. She might never be a household name because she is more subtle than flashy. But Carter has that quiet charisma that makes you unable to look away from her. She commands my wholehearted attention.

I hope Carter finds the mass audience and critical approval she deserves.

2. Nutsa Buzaladze

Nutsa was on season 21 of Idol in 2023. Her voice was thunderous and her presence captivating when she sang "I Surrender." There is something about the way that some singers present themselves, with such drama and theatricality, that stays with me. Nutsa had that trait in abundance. Why she did not go further in the competition, I simply don't know. Her performances on the show were somewhat uneven. Nutsa wowed everyone on some installments of Idol, and was less spectacular during other episodes. I thought she was a powerhouse.

3. Kris Allen

Allen was the champ on Idol's season 8, surpassing runner-up Adam Lambert. Lambert has become a huge star, while Allen's showmanship is of a more restrained type. I still remember him singing "Heartless" by Kanye West and effortlessly taking that song in a completely new direction. I read that Allen is a strong advocate for music education and is active in that cause.

4. Angie Miller

Miller ended up third in 2013 on season 12 of Idol. She did a terrific duet with Adam Lambert on the song "Titanium" while playing the piano. Miller had style, class, and verve. She tackled some great standards during her Idol run, like "Cry Me A River," "Anyone Who Had A Heart," and "Someone To Watch Over Me." I really like that retro sensibility!

5. Clay Aiken

Aiken finished second to Ruben Studdard in 2003 on Idol's season 2. With a multi-platinum album to his credit - Measure Of A Man - and stature as the winner of three Billboard music awards and an American Music Award, per IMDb, Aiken may not really qualify as underrated. Even so, he has a marvelous voice and true star appeal. He is wonderfully, gloriously original. His version of "Mary, Did You Know?" is sublime.